Israeli troops infiltrate Syria’s Quneitra province

Israeli troops entered two towns in southern Syria’s Quneitra province, local media reported on Sunday.

The reports indicated that the patrol moved into Breika and Bir Ajam, using an armored vehicle and two four-wheel-drive vehicles carrying soldiers.

The operation follows similar activity earlier this week in Quneitra and Daraa provinces, when a six-vehicle Israeli patrol entered the town of Abidin in the Yarmouk basin, detaining three young men who were later released. Four additional Israeli vehicles entered Al-Ajraf in Quneitra, searched homes, and set up a checkpoint at the village entrance.

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government, Israel has carried out regular patrols and incursions in rural Damascus, Quneitra, and Daraa. These operations have included monitoring the buffer zone and raiding border areas, which are considered a violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement and UN resolutions on state sovereignty.