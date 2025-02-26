Hamas condemns Israeli assault on Syria as “rampant” action

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Hamas condemned the recent Israeli aggression on Syria, describing it as a continuation of the "rampant" behavior against Arab countries.

In a statement, the Palestinian movement denounced the attack on Syrian territory and the ground invasion by the “fascist” Israeli army in the countryside of Daraa and Quneitra.

Hamas also strongly criticized the airstrikes targeting southern Damascus, calling them "blatant violations of Syrian sovereignty and a continuation of the rampant policies adopted by the occupying entity against Arab countries."

From Tuesday night to Wednesday, southern Syria was subjected to heavy airstrikes, affecting areas in Daraa, Sweida, Quneitra, and parts of the Damascus countryside.

Israeli forces advanced with military vehicles and equipment into Al-Bakkar village, located on the administrative border between Daraa and Quneitra. Israeli aircraft also targeted several groups of heavy vehicles in military camps in Daraa, according to Syrian media outlets.

The Israeli military later confirmed that it had attacked military sites in southern Syria, including command centers and places that allegedly contain weapons.

"The air force is actively targeting southern Syria as part of our new policy to stabilize the region. The message is clear: we will not allow southern Syria to become another southern Lebanon," a spokesperson for Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz claimed.

Notably, Israeli forces advanced into a demilitarized zone in Syria, monitored by the United Nations, after the opposition led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) overthrew former President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel would not allow HTS or any other forces loyal to the new Syrian administration to remain in southern Syria and called for the disarmament of the region.

In response, Syria condemned Israeli incursions into its territory as a “blatant violation” of Syria’s sovereignty, calling for immediate and unconditional withdrawal, and rejecting “provocative” statements from the Israeli Prime Minister, as per the final statement of the Syrian National Dialogue Conference.



