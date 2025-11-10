Israel hits Syria's Quneitra after incursion into Daraa

Shafaq News – Damascus

Israeli forces on Sunday fired a shell from the occupied Golan Heights toward Tel al-Ahmar al-Sharqi in Quneitra province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

In a statement, SOHR clarified that the strike caused no casualties but led to limited material damage, describing the attack as another episode in Israel’s continued operations in the area.

#المرصد_السوريتدخل إسرائيلي جديد على الحدود السورية.. اسـ ـتـ ـهـ ـداف #تل_الأحمر بريف #القنيطرة https://t.co/LyHthh5R2H — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) November 10, 2025

Over the weekend, Israeli forces conducted a ground incursion into Quneitra province, with military vehicles crossing from the Adnaniyah point toward the al-Ajraf village, while another unit carried out a search campaign in the Yarmouk Basin area of western Daraa.

Since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, Israel has intensified its operations inside Syria, targeting depots, vehicles, and weapons sites, and expanding its presence within the buffer zone separating the Golan Heights from Syrian territory, including parts of Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh).

Read more: Israel's expansion in Syria: A looming threat to Iraq