Gunmen attack Israeli force in southern Syria

Unknown gunmen opened fire on an Israeli force in western Daraa, southern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Saturday.

The attack occurred near the village of Kuwaya in the Yarmouk Basin, prompting Israeli forces to return fire before withdrawing toward Nakta al-Jazeera, west of Maariya.

Following the incident, Israeli troops established a temporary checkpoint between Maariya and Kuwaya, while drones patrolled the skies over the area.

Despite several rounds of talks on a security agreement between Syria and Israel, clashes continue, with Israeli strikes hitting multiple areas and confrontations targeting their forces, particularly in Daraa and Quneitra.

Last week, Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Sheibani met in London with Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, in the presence of US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack, to review a draft security framework proposed by Israel.

Axios, citing Israeli sources, highlighted strong US pressure to narrow gaps between Damascus and Tel Aviv, noting that Washington’s mediation has so far yielded limited progress, with no final agreement reached.

