Israeli forces fire shots, detain man in Quneitra

Shafaq News – Quneitra

An Israeli military force with more than ten vehicles crossed into the town of Rafeed in Syria’s Quneitra countryside on Monday morning and remained in the area for several hours.

Local sources told Shafaq News that the force advanced from the directions of Ain Ziwan and Ain al-Abed before splitting into two groups. One moved toward Rafeed, where it set up a checkpoint, stopped passing cars, and fired shots into the air to intimidate residents.

According to the same sources, the troops detained a young man from the town, identified as Dawoud al-Saleh, and transferred him to their base in Tel Ahmar al-Gharbi.

Quneitra Governorate lies in southern Syria and borders Lebanon and Jordan, as well as the provinces of Daraa and Rural Damascus. Since the removal of former president Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, Israel has intensified airstrikes and ground incursions across Syria, targeting military infrastructure and border areas.

Meanwhile, the new Syrian government under transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa has signaled readiness to revisit the 1974 disengagement agreement with Israel. Indirect talks mediated in Paris and Abu Dhabi this year discussed possible Israeli pullbacks in exchange for security guarantees, though Israeli leaders maintain that the Golan Heights remains non-negotiable.