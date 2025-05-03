Iraq condemns Israeli airstrike on Syrian Presidential Palace area

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the Israeli airstrike targeting the vicinity of the presidential palace in Damascus, Syria.

In a statement, the Ministry reiterated Iraq’s firm rejection of all Israeli attacks that violate the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic and threaten its security and stability. "We condemn these repeated Israeli assaults, which undermine Syria's sovereignty and pose a threat to its national security," the statement read.

The Ministry also emphasized the importance of respecting international law and the territorial integrity of Syria, urging the international community to take responsibility for putting an end to such aggressive actions. "We call on the international community to take immediate action to halt these hostile acts, which contribute to the destabilization of the region," the statement concluded.

The Israeli airstrike on Friday targeted an area near the Syrian presidential palace, with Israel citing the protection of Syria’s Druze minority as its justification.