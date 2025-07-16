Turkiye urges international pressure on Israel after airstrikes on Syria

Shafaq News – New York

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday condemned Israel’s recent airstrikes on Syria’s capital, Damascus, and the southern province of Suwayda, warning that the escalation threatens regional stability.

Speaking to reporters in New York during the informal “Expanded Format Meeting on Cyprus,” Fidan accused Tel Aviv of pursuing a long-standing policy of regional destabilization without regard for sovereignty, international norms, or civilian life.

“Israel must abandon its destabilizing policies before it’s too late — this is not only dangerous for the region but for Israel itself,” Fidan said. “The United States, the European Union, and regional countries must all tell Israel to stop. Otherwise, it is likely that undesirable consequences will emerge in the region.”

He pointed to the broader context of regional escalation, citing Israeli military actions across multiple fronts — including Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Iran, and now Syria — as a dangerous pattern being closely monitored by regional actors.

“This region is our region. One-sided destabilization cannot be accepted,” Fidan said, noting that Turkiye has been working with the US, EU, Saudi Arabia, and other regional partners on a cooperative roadmap for Syria since December 8.

He stressed that the emergence of a new internationally recognized government in Damascus, along with the easing of international sanctions, has created a rare opportunity for stability — one that must not be jeopardized by military escalation or political fragmentation.

Turkiye, he said, remains in close dialogue with Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and other key players, and has delivered its concerns directly to Israeli officials through intelligence channels.

The Turkish top official reiterated Ankara’s rejection of any effort to divide Syria through isolated zones of control, warning that such moves would prolong the conflict. “Small zones of influence built in contradiction to the will of Syria’s central authority will only ensure the continuation of chaos,” he said. “We are working with our close partners in the region — and with the US — and we hope that in the next few hours we can move toward calm and a ceasefire.”

Earlier, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs described Israel’s strikes on Damascus as “an act of sabotage against Syria’s efforts to secure peace, stability, and security.”

In an official statement, the ministry said, “The Syrian people now have a historic opportunity to live in peace and integrate with the world. All stakeholders committed to seizing this opportunity must contribute to the Syrian administration's efforts to establish calm.”

Israel’s latest air campaign included strikes on Damascus targeting the presidential palace and Syria’s Ministry of Defense, resulting in three deaths and 34 injuries, according to the Syrian Ministry of Health.

Additional Israeli operations in Suwayda came as the Israeli army warned Syrian forces to withdraw from the province.