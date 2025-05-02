Dangerous escalation: Syria slams Israeli attack near presidential palace

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Syrian Presidency condemned an Israeli airstrike targeting the presidential palace in Damascus, labeling it a “dangerous escalation.”

In an official statement, the Presidency accused Israel of pursuing a pattern of “hostile actions” designed to destabilize the country and fracture national unity, urging Arab states and the international community to adopt a unified stance against what it described as a “breach of international law and an infringement on Arab rights.”

The Presidency also vowed that such attacks would not deter Syria from pursuing peace or undermine national resolve. “These aggressions will not shake the will of the Syrian people or obstruct efforts to restore stability.”

“Security agencies have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for coordinating or facilitating the strike,” the Presidency noted, pledging decisive action to counter future threats.

It reaffirmed Syria’s commitment to sovereignty, internal security, and national unity, warning against attempts to prolong the country’s crisis, and emphasizing that it would defend its territory by “all available means.”

بيان صادر عن رئاسة الجمهورية العربية السورية #رئاسة_الجمهورية_العربية_السورية pic.twitter.com/C65zPqV5FF — رئاسة الجمهورية العربية السورية (@SyPresidency) May 2, 2025

Earlier, Israel reportedly struck near the presidential compound in what it claimed was a response aimed at protecting Syria’s Druze community following recent sectarian violence in Ashrafiyat Sahnaya.

“In a clear message to the Syrian regime, Israel conducted a nighttime strike near the presidential palace in Damascus,” Netanyahu said in a joint statement with Defense Minister Israel Katz. “We will not allow Syrian forces to expand south of the capital or threaten the Druze population.”