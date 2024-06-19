Israel kills a Syrian officer, targets two military sites

Shafaq News/ Israeli drones targeted two military sites in the countryside of Quneitra and Daraa, resulting in the death of an officer.

The Syrian state news agency SANA quoted a military source saying, “At about 7:00 a.m., the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with drones targeting two military sites of our armed forces in the countryside of Quneitra and Daraa.”

The source added that the “aggression led to the martyrdom of an officer and some material losses.”

The Israeli military has not commented on the reported strikes.

Such actions have occurred sporadically in the past, with Israel stating it targets Iranian-backed forces and weapons shipments in Syria to “prevent threats against its security.”