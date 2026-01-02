Iraq’s Basra: 17 arrested after harassment incident

Shafaq News- Basra

Seventeen people were arrested following a harassment incident during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Basra, Governor Asaad Al-Eidani said on Friday.

The incident involved a group of young men harassing girls during a New Year’s Eve gathering on the Basra corniche, sparking public concern and local outrage.

In a statement, Al-Eidani affirmed that the local government would “not tolerate behavior that violates public morals or undermines community security,” stressing the importance of protecting citizens, particularly in public spaces that witness large gatherings during holidays and special occasions.

Al-Eidani added that security forces have intensified their presence in recreational areas and gathering sites “to ensure the safety of families and visitors and to prevent similar incidents from recurring.”

Read more: Sexual harassment in Iraq's sports and academia exposes systemic failures, sparks demand for reform