Security forces thwart multiple drone strikes in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News – Erbil/ Al-Sulaymaniyah

Iraqi security forces intercepted multiple drones, preventing attacks on the US consulate in Erbil and a Peshmerga base in Al-Sulaymaniyah, security sources told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

In Erbil, the consulate’s air defenses intercepted a group of drones attempting to strike the facility. Two additional drones were shot down while trying to target Harir base in the city.

In Al-Sulaymaniyah, security forces intercepted a drone aimed at the headquarters of the 70th Peshmerga unit, located at the province’s entrance in the Tasluja area. No casualties or damage were reported in either incident.