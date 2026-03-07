Drones strike Peshmerga base and foreign sites in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Six drones targeted locations in al-Sulaymaniyah overnight, including a base of the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces, the Asayish Directorate announced early Sunday.

In a statement, the directorate said four drones struck the headquarters of Peshmerga Unit 70 late Saturday. Two additional drones targeted the vicinity of a UN compound and the Turkish consulate office in the city.

The directorate confirmed that the attacks caused no casualties, adding that investigations are underway to determine the circumstances of the strikes and identify those responsible.