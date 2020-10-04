An explosion in the headquarters of the unit 70 of the Peshmerga forces

Shafaq News / Eyewitnesses reported on Sunday that an explosion took place inside the headquarters of the unit 70 of the Peshmerga forces in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate.

Witnesses told Shafaq News Agency that they heard a loud explosion from inside the headquarters of those forces, without revealing further details.

For his part, a spokesman for the forces, Ahmed Latif, said in a statement to Shafaq News agency that an explosion took place in an arms and ammunition depot inside the headquarters of the unit 70 in Tasluja. The explosion left severe material damage, according to the statement.

It was impossible to establish the cause of the fire because of the continuous flames.

Activists on social media shared footage from the scene of the accident, and clouds of smoke rising from inside the headquarters of the unit 70.



