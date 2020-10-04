Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

An explosion in the headquarters of the unit 70 of the Peshmerga forces

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-04T09:57:43+0000
An explosion in the headquarters of the unit 70 of the Peshmerga forces

Shafaq News / Eyewitnesses reported on Sunday that an explosion took place inside the headquarters of the unit 70 of the Peshmerga forces in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate.

Witnesses told Shafaq News Agency that they heard a loud explosion from inside the headquarters of those forces, without revealing further details.

For his part, a spokesman for the forces, Ahmed Latif, said in a statement to Shafaq News agency that an explosion took place in an arms and ammunition depot inside the headquarters of the unit 70 in Tasluja. The explosion left severe material damage, according to the statement.

It was impossible to establish the cause of the fire because of the continuous flames.

Activists on social media shared footage from the scene of the accident, and clouds of smoke rising from inside the headquarters of the unit 70.


related

Italy to resume training the Peshmerga Forces

Date: 2020-09-29 09:08:59
Italy to resume training the Peshmerga Forces

Kurdistan Toilers' Party is attacked in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-09-25 10:45:44
Kurdistan Toilers' Party is attacked in Al-Sulaymaniyah

In cooperation with Peshmerga.. the coalition destroys a tunnel and kills 12 ISIS terrorists

Date: 2020-06-04 18:57:08
In cooperation with Peshmerga.. the coalition destroys a tunnel and kills 12 ISIS terrorists

The Peshmerga comments on the incident in the unit 70's headquarters

Date: 2020-10-04 11:21:56
The Peshmerga comments on the incident in the unit 70's headquarters

Al-Sulaymaniyah incurs $ 200 million losses in tourism sector

Date: 2020-09-27 09:32:25
Al-Sulaymaniyah incurs $ 200 million losses in tourism sector

Peshmerga comments on Khanaqins’ attack

Date: 2020-06-14 14:52:05
Peshmerga comments on Khanaqins’ attack

Al-Sulaymaniyah municipality not to receive any transactions

Date: 2020-08-22 11:17:51
Al-Sulaymaniyah municipality not to receive any transactions

Three earthquakes recorded in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-09-29 06:15:38
Three earthquakes recorded in Al-Sulaymaniyah