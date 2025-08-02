Iraq's Joint Command forge tighter Federal-Peshmerga ties

Shafaq News - Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Joint Operations Command in Iraq issued directives on Saturday to strengthen coordination between the Iraqi forces and the Peshmerga command.

According to a statement, the Joint Operations headquarters in Al-Sulaymaniyah hosted a meeting attended by the ground forces commander, military intelligence director, and Joint Staff members.

Officials addressed coordination of field operations, shared responsibilities, and intelligence exchange. ‘’These efforts aim to improve effectiveness on the ground and preserve security gains achieved through cooperation between federal and regional forces.’’

Lieutenant General Qais Al-Muhamdaawi, deputy commander of Joint Operations, reviewed the primary duties of security centers in Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, and western Nineveh provinces. He further stressed on enhanced coordination to strengthen Iraq’s overall security and stability.