President Aoun to revive Lebanon-Iraq relations: Focus on energy, debt and trade

Shafaq News/ Lebanese President Joseph Aoun’s upcoming visit to Baghdad aims to revive ties with Iraq, focusing on energy cooperation, debt resolution, and economic partnership, according to political analyst George Al-Aqouri.

“Aoun will seek to expand the 2021 fuel deal, under which Iraq supplied Lebanon with one million tons of fuel oil annually,” Al-Aqouri told Shafaq News. Talks may also cover leasing natural gas and restarting the Kirkuk–Tripoli pipeline, currently halted by sanctions on Syria.

Despite owing Iraq over $2 billion—including $1.2 billion from the fuel deal—Lebanon has paid only $118 million. Iraq has continued deliveries, which he described as “a gesture of Arab solidarity.”

The visit could also advance cooperation in agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure. With rising numbers of Iraqi tourists, Al-Aqouri urged both sides to ease travel and promote local trade for mutual benefit.

On the political front, the analyst said both countries share a commitment to sovereignty and non-interference, noting, “Lebanon is trying to reclaim full authority and block proxy influence,” he noted.

Aoun’s trip follows his absence from the Arab Summit in Baghdad, seen by some as a “missed diplomatic opportunity.” The visit is now viewed as a step toward resolving outstanding issues and reestablishing coordination.

“With crises overlapping across the region, direct engagement between Iraq and Lebanon is necessary,” Al-Aqouri concluded.