Wave of drone attacks jolts Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News- Erbil/ Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Kurdistan Region came under multiple drone attacks on Saturday night, hitting military and international sites across Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah, security sources told Shafaq News, as tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran continue to rise.

In Erbil, the headquarters of the Peshmerga’s 70th unit faced repeated strikes. “One was intercepted before reaching the headquarters, while the other fell nearby,” a security source reported, noting that about 50 minutes later, a third drone hit the same location.

Meanwhile, in Al-Sulaymaniyah, a United Nations site located behind the Titanic Hotel experienced consecutive drone attacks. “The site was first targeted, and roughly 40 minutes later it faced another drone hit,” another source told our agency, adding that the extent of casualties and material damage from these attacks remains unclear.

The incidents comes amid rising military tensions in the Kurdistan Region, where strategic sites —including Harir Air Base and Erbil International Airport— have repeatedly faced rocket and drone attacks amid ongoing confrontations involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.