Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sulaymaniyah pursues "national mission" of aiding flood victims in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-24T12:53:21+0000
Al-Sulaymaniyah pursues "national mission" of aiding flood victims in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The district of al-Sulaymaniyah has organized a massive fundraiser to help the victims of the flood that afflicted parts of the capital city of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, the District's Commissioner, Awat Muhammad, said that helping the flood victims in Erbil is a "national mission" and highlighted the relentless efforts the people of the district are making for this purpose.

The district administration expressed gratitude for the people and entities that contributed to relieving the sufferings of the flood victims, and urged all the parties to step forward.

On December 17, flooding tormented areas in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, as heavy rains triggered flash floods, destroyed homes, crops, and infrastructure, and left thousands stranded.

related

Living in Erbil is 28% costlier than in al-Sulaymaniyah, Expatistan says

Date: 2021-09-06 09:38:23
Living in Erbil is 28% costlier than in al-Sulaymaniyah, Expatistan says

Anti-terrorism service arrests two arms smugglers in Erbil

Date: 2020-09-18 14:09:37
Anti-terrorism service arrests two arms smugglers in Erbil

Al-Sulaymaniyah is preparing for the Flu season

Date: 2020-09-07 18:31:35
Al-Sulaymaniyah is preparing for the Flu season

Mine Action Directorate teams detonate Napalm missiles in al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-04-12 14:59:31
Mine Action Directorate teams detonate Napalm missiles in al-Sulaymaniyah

Erbil demands Ankara to stop cutting trees in the Kurdistan region's border areas

Date: 2021-05-31 21:08:11
Erbil demands Ankara to stop cutting trees in the Kurdistan region's border areas

Erbil to convert two sub-districts to districts

Date: 2021-10-25 10:36:43
Erbil to convert two sub-districts to districts

After being shot in Al-Sulaymaniya; a protest dies

Date: 2020-12-18 08:12:28
After being shot in Al-Sulaymaniya; a protest dies

Businessman-turned-politician challenges KRG on Gasoline crisis, MP cynically responds

Date: 2021-06-24 12:14:33
Businessman-turned-politician challenges KRG on Gasoline crisis, MP cynically responds