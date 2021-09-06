Living in Erbil is 28% costlier than in al-Sulaymaniyah, Expatistan says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-06T09:38:23+0000

Shafaq News/ Living costs in Erbil are 26% higher in Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan, than al-Sulaymaniyah, according to Expatistan, an online database that compares various aspects of living costs in countries and cities all around the world. The latest update on the site revealed that the people in Erbil pay 18% more on food than in al-Sulaymaniyah, with an average lunch in Erbil's commercial neighborhood valued at 15,500 dinars compared to 11,250 dinars in al-Sulaymaniyah. Similarly, people in Erbil pay 55% and 76% more on residence and clothing, respectively, compared to al-Sulaymaniyah. Transportation costs are 13% higher in Erbil, while entertainment costs 1% less in al-Sulaymaniyah. Personal care is 55% cheaper in al-Sulaymaniyah than in Erbil, according to Expatistan.

