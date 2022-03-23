Report

Erbil and al-Sulaymaniyah represent Kurdistan in the ATO 19th assembly 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-23T12:53:42+0000
Erbil and al-Sulaymaniyah represent Kurdistan in the ATO 19th assembly 

Shafaq News/ A delegation from Kurdistan's capital city, Erbil, arrived in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia earlier this week, to participate in the activities of the Arab Towns Organization (ATO) 19th conference. 

The head of Erbil's Investment Commission, Saman Arab, and Deputy Governor, Masoud Karech, represent the city in the conference that commenced its activities on Monday, a statement by the Investment Commission said. 

Al-Sulaymaniyah dispatched a high-level delegation from the city to participate in the conference, a statement issued by its local government said on Wednesday. 

The statement said that the conference's main objectives were the digital transformation of the cities, environmental sustainability, improving the quality of life, and the role of partnership. 

The Arab Towns Organization (ATO) is a network that aims to develop cooperation between Arab cities in order to promote their development, while preserving their identity.

