Iraq foils back-to-back strikes on Saladin’s Balad Air Base

Shafaq News- Saladin

Iraqi forces stopped a rocket attack on Balad Air Base in Saladin province on Wednesday, a day after shooting down a drone targeting the strategic military facility, a security source told Shafaq News.

The rockets were hidden in farmland along the border between Diyala and Saladin provinces but were found and dismantled before they could be launched.

On Tuesday, a drone aimed at the base was shot down. Residents nearby reported hearing an explosion, though its cause and nature remained unclear. Security forces later conducted search and inspection operations around the installation to locate the source of the blast.

Balad Air Base —formerly Al-Bakr Air Base— is one of Iraq’s most important military hubs. It hosts several Iraqi Air Force fighter squadrons, including F-16 Fighting Falcons, along with training and maintenance facilities.