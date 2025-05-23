Iraq’s air force strikes ISIS in Saladin

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi Air Force carried out a series of airstrikes targeting Islamic State (ISIS) positions in the Baiji district of Saladin province, a security source reported to Shafaq News.

The strikes destroyed several ISIS hideouts and weapons depots in the al-Maslaha area, resulting in the deaths of several senior operatives who had used the site to coordinate attacks. The operation was based on accurate intelligence and conducted in coordination with the Joint Operations Command’s targeting cell. “This strike dealt a calculated blow to ISIS elements still active in the area,” the source noted.

Earlier today, Iraqi security forces also launched a search operation in Baiji after a citizen reported a suspicious object. The sweep uncovered remnants believed to be linked to ISIS, including components likely intended for use in explosive devices.

Baiji, home to Iraq’s largest oil refinery, was seized by ISIS in May 2014 and retaken by Iraqi forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces following more than a year of intense fighting.

While ISIS was territorially defeated in 2017, its remnants continue to carry out sporadic attacks using suicide bombings, ambushes, and hit-and-run tactics, particularly in remote and rugged regions where the group maintains a limited presence.

Iraq has intensified counter-ISIS operations in 2025, reportedly neutralizing over 50 militants during the first quarter. Several hideouts have also been dismantled, with caches of weapons and explosives recovered.