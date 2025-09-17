Iraqi forces launch two-front offensive against ISIS in Kirkuk

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Iraqi security forces launched a large-scale operation south of Kirkuk on Wednesday to search for the bodies of ISIS fighters recently targeted in Iraqi Air Force strikes, a security source reported to Shafaq News.

A joint army force began the operation in the Hamrin mountain range and Wadi al-Shay (al-Shay Valley), about 55 kilometers south of Kirkuk. The operation follows yesterday’s airstrikes that destroyed a key ISIS hideout in the area.

Security expert Abdul Rahman Ali noted to Shafaq News that the combination of air and ground operations indicates al-Shay Valley will no longer serve as a safe haven for Islamic State fighters, emphasizing that such coordination is essential to prevent the group from regrouping or launching attacks.

Wadi al-Shay and the Hamrin Mountains have remained among the group’s most significant strongholds since 2017, with extremists using the rugged terrain to carry out sporadic attacks against security forces and civilians.

Additionally, a joint operation involving the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army’s 2nd Division commenced on the outskirts of Shwan subdistrict, north of Kirkuk.

The operation targeted terrorist activity in areas of shared control, secured roads, protected residential areas, and reinforced checkpoints along main routes to prevent movement by armed elements.

Speaking to Shafaq News, former Iraqi army officer and security analyst Mahmoud Hassan highlighted that these joint operations limit extremist mobility and bolster security across northern Kirkuk, further maintaining stability in residential and agricultural areas.