Iraqi security forces strike ISIS in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Security Media Cell reported, on Thursday, that Iraqi forces have carried out a successful preemptive operation against ISIS militants in Kirkuk governorate.

The Security Media Cell detailed that the Iraqi Air Force, in coordination with the Directorate of Military Intelligence, conducted the operation in Wadi al-Shay using F-16 fighter jets under the supervision of the Joint Operations Command.

The operation resulted in the destruction of an ISIS cell consisting of three members, along with targeting and destroying their hideouts and tunnels in the same area, as per the statement.

This operation is part of ongoing efforts to eradicate ISIS sleeper cells and secure liberated areas, reaffirming the Iraqi forces' capability to effectively handle terrorist threats.

ISIS continues to pose a significant threat in Iraq, presenting challenges through insurgency tactics and targeting security forces.

Despite military setbacks, ISIS militants have adapted, forming small, elusive squads that operate in remote and rugged terrain, making it challenging for security forces to conduct effective search and clearance operations.