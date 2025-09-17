ISIS leader killed in Kirkuk strike identified

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

A senior ISIS operative killed in a recent airstrike on a hideout in Wadi al-Shay (al-Shay Valley), east of Kirkuk, has been identified as Abu Abdul Rahman, an Iraqi national and mid-level commander, security sources confirmed on Wednesday.

According to Shafaq News sources, Abu Abdul Rahman held multiple posts within the group, including in the Diwan al-Hisba (morality police), financial operations, and the Lone Wolves Battalion. He was regarded as a key ISIS figure in the region.

The operative directed a sleeper cell responsible for attacks on civilians and security forces, coordinated movements between ISIS remnants in Kirkuk and Saladin, and oversaw safehouses and informants. His death, the sources noted, marks a significant blow to the group’s local networks.

Earlier today, Iraqi forces launched a wide-scale search south of Kirkuk to recover the remains of fighters killed in the strikes. Army units combed areas of the Hamrin Mountains and Wadi al-Shay.

The Hamrin range and surrounding valleys have remained ISIS strongholds since 2017, with militants using the rugged terrain to launch sporadic attacks on security forces and nearby villages.

