Iraqi airstrike hits ISIS hideouts in southern Kirkuk

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

On Tuesday, Iraq’s Air Force targeted ISIS positions in the Wadi al-Shay area, south of Kirkuk province, a security source told Shafaq News.

Wadi al-Shay in southern Kirkuk is one of Iraq’s most challenging terrains, characterized by dense vegetation, rugged hills, and interlinked valleys that provide natural concealment. Its location forms a vital corridor connecting Kirkuk to the Hamrin Mountains and extending toward Diyala and Saladin provinces, making it a key route for the movement of fighters, weapons, and supplies.

The source revealed that the operation destroyed key targets and reduced the group’s capabilities in the area.

The strike was based on precise intelligence indicating movements of terrorist elements in the valley, the source stated, pointing out that security forces continue field operations to track remnants of armed groups and secure surrounding areas, with the situation under control and no immediate threats to civilians.

Since early 2025, Iraqi security forces have stepped up operations against ISIS remnants, eliminating senior leaders and dismantling active cells. Supported by the US-led Global Coalition, authorities are using advanced intelligence and forensic tools, including DNA analysis, to identify militants and stabilize volatile areas.