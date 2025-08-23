Senior ISIS commander killed in Kirkuk operation

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Iraqi special forces carried out a ground raid in Kirkuk’s Wadi al-Shay (Tea Valley) on Saturday, hours after Iraqi F-16 jets struck ISIS positions in the area, a military source reported.

The source told Shafaq News that the raid led to the discovery of several ISIS bodies, including that of a senior commander who served as the group’s so-called head of the Kirkuk wilayah (district). Troops from the 63rd Brigade also searched and cleared multiple locations in the valley, dismantling hideouts used by ISIS for movement and concealment.

Earlier, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command confirmed that the strike killed the militants and destroyed weapons, equipment, and communication devices at the site.

Wadi al-Shay, a rugged terrain linking Kirkuk and Saladin, has long served as a corridor for ISIS remnants. The group relied on it as a key refuge after its 2017 military defeat in Iraq.