Five bodies of ISIS militants found after the airstrike in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) announced the discovery of ISIS member’s bodies following an airstrike conducted by the Iraqi army against the group in Kirkuk Province on Friday.

In a statement, the JOC’s Security Media Cell said, "Yesterday, a hideout for terrorists was targeted in the Zghaytun Valley within the Kirkuk Operations sector by the Air Force using F-16 fighter jets."

At 9:00 AM, the task force discovered 5 bodies of terrorists inside the hideout, thanks to the precision strike by the Air Force, the statement continued.

The Security Media added, "The search also uncovered four rifles, two explosive belts—both destroyed under controlled conditions—six assorted hand grenades, ammunition, communication equipment, and other logistical supplies within the hideout."

In 2024, Iraqi forces intensified their efforts against ISIS, capturing and killing numerous members, including key leaders. Despite its 2017 territorial defeat, ISIS remains a threat, using insurgent tactics, small mobile units, and "lone wolf" attacks, particularly in liberated provinces like Diyala, Saladin, Kirkuk, and Nineveh. While the group is incapable of large-scale operations, it exploits security gaps to sustain its presence and reignite violence.