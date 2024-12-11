JOC: Iraqi Air Force targets ISIS hideout in southern Kirkuk, destroys weapons and supplies

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Air Force carried out a precision airstrike on an ISIS hideout in the al-Rashad area of Kirkuk province, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) announced on Wednesday.

In a statement released by the Security Media Cell, JOC noted that its forces tracked “movements of a terrorist group in the al-Shay Valley (the Wadi al-Shay) of al-Rashad, within the Kirkuk operations sector.”

The Command said that the Air Force pilots struck the hideout using F-16 fighter jets, and “turn it into rubble.”

Initial intelligence reports confirmed the destruction of weapons, ammunition, and logistical supplies within the targeted location, with additional details to be disclosed later.

The Wadi al-Shay area has long been a hotspot for ISIS activity, with Iraqi security forces regularly conducting operations to neutralize threats posed by remnants of the militant group.