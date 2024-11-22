JOC airstrike targets ISIS members in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) carried out an airstrike targeting two members of ISIS in Kirkuk.

According to the Security Media Cell, the Military Intelligence Directorate, in coordination with the JOC’s targeting cell, “successfully tracked two ISIS members in Wadi Zghaytun within the Kirkuk operations sector."

"Based on this information, the air force, using F-16 fighter jets, carried out airstrikes targeting these two terrorists," the statement added.

The Security Media Cell also shared a video clip of the operation carried out by the F-16 jets, detailing the mission.

In 2024, Iraqi forces intensified their efforts against ISIS, capturing and killing numerous members, including key leaders. Despite its 2017 territorial defeat, ISIS remains a threat, using insurgent tactics, small mobile units, and "lone wolf" attacks, particularly in liberated provinces like Diyala, Saladin, Kirkuk, and Nineveh. While the group is incapable of large-scale operations, it exploits security gaps to sustain its presence and reignite violence.