Officer detianed, commander suspended after deadly ISIS ambush: source

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi intelligence officer has been detained and a commander suspended following a deadly ISIS ambush in the northern city of Kirkuk, a security source revealed on Thursday.

The ambush in Wadi Zghaytoun, a district southwest of Kirkuk, resulted in the deaths of four security personnel and injured four others, including a high-ranking officer.

A committee formed to investigate the incident determined that the intelligence officer from the 42nd Brigade was responsible for a significant security breach. As a result, the commanding officer of the brigade was also dismissed from their position.

“The committee investigating the Wadi Zghaytoun incident in the Rashad sub-district, southwest of Kirkuk, has issued a decision to detain an intelligence officer from the 42nd Brigade and dismiss the brigade commander in the wake of the incident,” a security source told Shafaq News.

The Iraqi Interior Ministry's Security Media Cell (SMC) had previously confirmed the ambush, stating that ISIS militants had targeted a reconnaissance team from the 42nd Brigade's intelligence unit.

However, a senior security source told Shafaq News Agency that the initial attack involved an improvised explosive device (IED) that killed four junior officers. A subsequent attack on a backup force, also from the 42nd Brigade's intelligence unit, resulted in injuries to four individuals, including a lieutenant colonel.