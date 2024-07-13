Iraqi soldiers injured in clashes with ISIS southwest of Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, clashes broke out between security forces and ISIS militants in the Khan Bani Saad area, southwest of Diyala Governorate.

The area witnessed similar clashes on Friday, resulting in the death of two ISIS militants, one of whom was a suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest.

A police source told Shafaq News Agency, "Diyala Operations Command conducted a sweep operation of the Arab Jabar areas and the banks of the Diyala River on Saturday after the killing of two ISIS members there yesterday."

He added, "During the Operation, security forces clashed with several terrorists, resulting in the injury of three soldiers, with some in critical condition, according to initial reports."

Despite its defeat in 2017, ISIS remnants are still present in some Iraqi governorates, mainly in the so-called "Triangle of Death" among the governorates of Diyala, Saladin, and Kirkuk.