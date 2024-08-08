UN warns of ISIS expansion across multiple regions

Shafaq News/ Vladimir Voronkov, head of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, warned the Security Council on Thursday about the expanded activities and funding of ISIS and its affiliates in parts of Africa, Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, which has led to a significant rise in attacks and civilian casualties.

Voronkov highlighted the increasing threat posed by ISIS in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan, which has heightened threat levels in Europe, emphasizing that “terrorism remains a substantial challenge for the international community, one that cannot be addressed by any single country alone.”

To combat the terrorist threat effectively, Voronkov stressed the need for “comprehensive and multilateral responses, grounded in political strategies, consistent with international law, and supported by a broad coalition of nations and governments.”

He also pointed to the resurgence of ISIS, which has claimed responsibility for global attacks as part of its propaganda efforts. Voronkov noted that in early January, ISIS launched a coordinated campaign through its self-declared "provinces," including increased operations in Iraq and Syria.

Voronkov called for “sustained efforts to counter terrorism and prevent the group from capitalizing on recent gains.”

He emphasized the need to address the "harsh conditions" in camps and detention facilities in northeastern Syria and urged member states to intensify efforts to repatriate their citizens from these camps.