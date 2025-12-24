Baghdad targets net fuel exporter status as refining capacity expands

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq is moving toward exporting refined petroleum products as expanding refinery capacity strengthens long-term self-sufficiency, according to Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani.

In a statement on Wednesday, Abdul Ghani reported significant gains in the refining sector, with domestic production now covering several fuel types and supporting the buildup of strategic emergency reserves. He pointed to the adoption of modern technologies as a key driver, citing completed gasoline quality upgrades at the Al-Sumoud Refinery and the commissioning of a Fluid Catalytic Cracking unit at the South Refineries Company.

Gas oil production, Abdul Ghani added, has reached full domestic coverage and entered the export phase, framing the shift as part of a broader plan to boost revenues, create jobs, and position Iraq as a net fuel exporter.

In October, the minister told Shafaq News that expanded northern refinery output had brought Iraq close to gasoline self-sufficiency, with exports expected once surplus volumes are available.

Despite operating several major refineries, Iraq has historically relied in part on imports to meet demand for high-octane gasoline.