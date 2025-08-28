Iraq expects gasoline self-sufficiency in 2025

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq is on track to achieve self-sufficiency in gasoline production this year with the launch of two new refinery projects in Basra and Kirkuk, Deputy Prime Minister for Energy and Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani said on Thursday.

In a statement, the Oil Ministry said Abdul Ghani highlighted recent achievements during a meeting of the ministry’s board, including the inauguration of the oil refinery at North Refineries Company, which will cover 70% of domestic demand. He directed refinery companies to continue upgrades to ensure full self-sufficiency.

The minister confirmed that Iraq has already met its needs for gas oil and kerosene, and that completion of the Basra FCC project and the Kirkuk naphtha improvement project will secure domestic gasoline production.

Abdul Ghani also announced a contract with Schlumberger to raise production at the Akkas gas field to 100 million standard cubic feet per day, and a framework agreement with Chevron to develop four exploration blocks in Dhi Qar, in addition to the Balad oil field and other sites. He stressed Baghdad’s intention to expand cooperation with international oil and gas companies, including US firms.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said last month that Iraq will halt gasoline imports in 2025, adding the country is on the verge of self-sufficiency in refined products and is preparing a long-term plan for exports.

Although Iraq has several major refineries, it has long relied partly on imports to meet demand for high-octane gasoline.