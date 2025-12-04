Basrah crudes slip despite global oil uptick

Shafaq News — Basrah

Basrah crude prices fell on Thursday even as global benchmark oil contracts advanced on renewed fears of supply disruptions sparked by Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

Basrah Heavy dropped 65 cents, or 1.08%, to $59.64 a barrel, while Basrah Medium slid by the same margin, losing 1.05% to $61.39.

The decline contrasted with gains in international markets after Ukraine targeted Russian oil facilities, an escalation that revived concerns over potential constraints on global supply.