Basrah Crudes record an upward trend amid global oil surge

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Basrah crude prices rose sharply, tracking gains in global oil markets amid signs of easing trade tensions between the US and China.

Basrah Heavy crude climbed by $1.65, or 2.57%, to reach $65.77 per barrel, while Basrah Medium also increased by $1.65, or 2.45%, to settle at $68.92.

Global benchmark Brent crude edged up to $66.16 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $62.25.