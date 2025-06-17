Basrah crude holds above $70 as Iran–Israel tensions keep oil markets on edge

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Basrah crude oil prices posted a slight decline on Tuesday but remained above $70 per barrel, as ongoing military escalation between Iran and Israel kept global energy markets on high alert.

Basrah Heavy fell by 3 cents, or 0.4%, to $70.40 per barrel, while Basrah Medium also slipped 3 cents, settling at $72.84.

Meanwhile, global benchmarks moved higher. Brent crude rose to $74.40, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed to $73.11 per barrel, driven by fears that the intensifying conflict could disrupt oil exports from Iran and trigger broader supply instability in the region.