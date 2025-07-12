Basrah crudes ends week higher despite Friday dip

Shafaq News – Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude grades posted weekly gains despite slipping in the final trading session on Friday, buoyed by a broader rise in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude fell $1.29 to close at $67.29 per barrel but ended the week up $1.18, or 1.78%. Basra Medium also declined $1.29 in its last session, settling at $69.11 per barrel, yet gained $1.28 over the week—an increase of 1.85%.

Globally, Brent crude rose 2.5% over the week, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was on track for a 1.6% weekly gain.