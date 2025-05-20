Iraq's Basrah crudes climb in line with global oil uptick

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, prices of Iraq’s Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude climbed, tracking gains in global oil markets amid renewed concerns over stalled US-Iran nuclear negotiations.

Basrah Heavy crude rose by 54 cents, or 0.89%, to settle at $61.03 per barrel. Meanwhile, Basrah Medium also gained 54 cents, up 0.85%, to reach $64.18 per barrel.

The broader oil market saw upward momentum, with Brent crude rising to $65.66 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also inched up 16 cents, reaching $62.85 per barrel.