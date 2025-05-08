Basrah crudes surge despite global oil stability

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Basrah crude grades edged higher, on Thursday, as global oil prices held steady after recent losses driven by uncertainty surrounding US-China trade talks.

Basrah Heavy crude rose by 49 cents, or 0.82%, to $60.41 per barrel, while Basrah Medium climbed by the same amount, marking a 0.78% increase to $63.56 per barrel.

Global benchmarks were little changed after falling more than a dollar in the previous session. Brent crude was last recorded at $61.12, while US West Texas Intermediate stood at $58.12 per barrel.