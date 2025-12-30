Dollar prices fall in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

On Tuesday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar edged lower against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates dropped with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 143,900 dinars for every 100 dollars, down from 144,250 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 144,500 IQD and 143,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 143,050 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 143,000.