Qais al-Khazali frames Tehran visit as message on Iraqi sovereignty

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Qais al-Khazali’s recent visit to Tehran focused on Iraq’s stalled government formation and Iran’s position on the next prime minister, as lawmakers from his Asaib Ahl Al-Haq movement moved to counter claims of Iranian interference, according to statements and political sources cited by Shafaq News.

Naeem al-Aboudi, a lawmaker from Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, said al-Khazali’s meetings with senior Iranian political figures took place at what he described as a sensitive stage for Iraq and the wider region. The visit, al-Aboudi pointed out, aimed to “convey solidarity while stressing that Iraq’s political decisions are taken independently and are rooted in national will, history, territory, and religious heritage.”

Al-Aboudi added that Iranian officials reiterated their support for Iraq and emphasized that the country alone determines its leadership. He rejected media reports alleging Iranian involvement in selecting Iraq’s next prime minister, saying Tehran’s stance was limited to backing the choice made by the Shiite Coordination Framework, regardless of the individual nominee.

Political sources told Shafaq News earlier that al-Khazali sought a meeting with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the visit but did not secure one. He did, however, meet several senior officials and figures close to the Supreme Leader.

According to the sources, al-Khazali raised concerns about maintaining unity within the Coordination Framework and sought clarification over reports that Iran had endorsed former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki for another term. The sources said Tehran continued to support al-Maliki’s candidacy despite opposition from the United States.

After returning to Baghdad, al-Khazali met with Ammar al-Hakim, leader of the al-Hikma Movement, to review the outcomes of the Tehran talks. The sources said both men are among Shiite political leaders who have expressed reservations about al-Maliki’s return to the premiership at this stage.

