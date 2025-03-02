Iraq exports surplus liquefied gas

Shafaq News/ Iraq achieved self-sufficiency in liquefied gas production and is now exporting surplus to international market, an Iraqi official announced on Sunday.

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil's Gas Affairs Department Director, Izzat Saber, explained in a statement that liquefied gas production has exceeded 8,000 tons per day, adding that plans are being implemented to expand the use of liquefied gas instead of various types of liquid fuel, “supporting investment projects in industrial, service, and residential sectors.”

He stressed that investment projects play a crucial role in “advancing and developing the national industry.” Saber further underscored the need to support the production of steel and plastic cylinders in line with international standards, emphasizing the importance of establishing effective marketing and consumption strategies in coordination with the relevant authorities at the State Company for Gas Filling and Services, in order to align with the vision, plans, and objectives that foster industrial growth.

In January, Iraq's Oil Minister, Hayan Abdul Ghani, launched of multiple gas investment projects, calling on international companies to submit bids for the upcoming licensing rounds.