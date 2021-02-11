Iraq imports 20billions of gas while wasting 18billions annually, MP says

Shafaq News/ Members of the Parliamentary Finance Committee said that Iraq flares 18billion meters squared of natural gas while importing 20billions to cover its energy requirements.

Committee member, MP Ghaleb Muhammad, told Shafaq News Agency, "Iraq's gas reserves is among the largest in the world with many huge fields such as Akaz in al-Anbar and Al-Mansouriyah in Diyala."

"Iraq wastes 18billion meters squared from its oilfields by flaring. Those quantities are enough to supply the whole country's requirements of energy," hinting, "Iraq imports 20billion meters squared for this purpose."

Muhammad indicated, "for unknown motives, Iraq is prompted to disregard investing in gas fields and focus on oil products."