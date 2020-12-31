Iraq publishes its gas production in November

Shafaq News / Iraq produced 2,381 MMCF per day of associated gas in November. The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced today, Thursday.

"The production of combustible oil reached 2381 MMCF per day, 11 more than the daily production of October." It added.

The ministry published on its official website,

· North and Central Oil Company production: 333 MMCF of associated gas and 98 MMCF per day of combustible gas.

· Basra, Dhi Qar and Maysan oil production: 2048 MMCF/day of the associated gas and 1116 MMCF per day of combustible gaz."

It indicated that "Iraq's production of dry gas reached 1087 MMCF daily, while the production of liquid gas reached 4,712 tons per day."

Initial estimates of the Ministry released that Iraq possesses about 132 trillion cubic feet of gas as a reserve, 70% of it is associated gas.

Iraq also ranked eleventh among the countries in the world rich in natural gas after Russia, Iran and Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, America, Nigeria, Venezuela and Algeria.