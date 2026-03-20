Regime change in Iran not main goal, says Trump

Shafaq News- Washington

The regime change in Iran is “not the primary objective” of the ongoing military operations, US President Donald Trump stated on Friday, emphasizing that the main priority is preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Speaking to MSNBC, Trump warned that a US withdrawal at this stage could allow Iran to rebuild its capabilities within roughly a decade, describing such a scenario as “unacceptable.” He added that maintaining US forces in the region longer would significantly limit Iran’s ability to reconstruct its military infrastructure, saying, “If we stay longer, the Iranians will never be able to rebuild.”

Earlier, Trump slammed NATO allies ⁠over their lack of support for the US-Israel war on Iran as theStrait of Hormuz remains closed, claiming that military targets in Iran have been finished. “COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!,” Trump posted on Truth Social, adding, "Without the USA NATO IS A PAPER TIGER!".