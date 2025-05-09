Iran’s President: Persian Gulf will remain the Persian Gulf

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to the historical name “Persian Gulf,” in response to reports that US President Donald Trump intends to rename it “Arabian Gulf” in official American usage.

“Persian Gulf will remain the Persian Gulf,” Pezeshkian posted on X.

The comment came after the Associated Press reported earlier this week that Trump may pursue formal adoption of the term “Arabian Gulf” in US References, a move likely to reignite regional and diplomatic tensions.

Other Iranian officials also condemned the American President's intention.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized that the name represents more than geography; it is a vital piece of shared human heritage.

Araghchi added that Iran has never objected to terms like the Gulf of Oman or the Indian Ocean, noting that such names do not imply ownership but rather reflect mutual respect for global history.