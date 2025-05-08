Google Maps renames Persian Gulf during nuclear talks

Shafaq News/ Google Maps has changed the name of the "Persian Gulf" to the "Arabian Gulf", sparking controversy amid renewed US-Iran nuclear talks and regional pressure from Arab states.

As of Thursday, Google had not issued any official explanation for the update, which was observed across mobile and desktop platforms.

The re-labeling comes amid renewed US-Iran nuclear diplomacy and regional pressure from Arab states advocating for wider recognition of the "Arabian Gulf" terminology, a designation long disputed by Iran.

The Associated Press previously reported that US President Donald Trump had proposed adopting “Arabian Gulf” as the official term — a move criticized by Iranian officials as politically motivated.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denounced the shift as “short-sighted and politically hostile,” stating it lacks any “legal or geographic legitimacy” and would only provoke public anger among Iranians worldwide.

The body of water, located south of Iran, has been widely referred to as the “Persian Gulf” since at least the 16th century, although “Arabian Gulf” is commonly used in Arab countries.

Iran previously threatened legal action against Google in 2012 over the platform's failure to label the Gulf at all.

Currently, Google Maps in the US version displays the name as “Persian Gulf (Arabian Gulf),” while Apple Maps continues to use “Persian Gulf” exclusively.