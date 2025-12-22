Iraq security update: Tribal killing, death sentences, and drug arrests

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on December 22, 2025.

- Civilian Killed in Tribal Revenge Shooting (Nineveh)

A civilian was killed in a tribal revenge shooting east of Mosul, with police arresting two suspects linked to the ongoing dispute.

- Kidnapped Woman Freed (Najaf)

Police rescued a woman abducted 15 days ago from Al-Diwaniyah after locating her and arresting the suspects.

- Three Sentenced to Death (Najaf)

Najaf Criminal Court sentenced three defendants to death for killing a man following a dispute over a food stall in the city center.

- Drug Smuggling, Fraud Attempts Thwarted (Babil)

Police intercepted three drug smuggling and use attempts at checkpoints and arrested a fraud suspect accused of exploiting vulnerable people through false claims of spiritual healing.

- International Drug Trafficking Network Dismantled (Baghdad)

Interior Ministry forces arrested four internationally wanted suspects and seized 200,000 Captagon pills in a joint operation with Syrian authorities.

- Municipal Workers and Police Injured during Demolition Operation (Baghdad)

Two municipal workers and three federal police officers were wounded after being attacked with gunfire and stones during the removal of illegal structures in Al-Tarjimaniya area.