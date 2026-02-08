Iraqi caretaker PM Al-Sudani to resign from parliamentary seat

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani decided to resign from his parliamentary seat in Iraq’s Council of Representatives after winning a position in the November 2025 elections, a source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Al-Sudani had secured more than 92,000 personal votes, while his Reconstruction and Development (Al-Ima’ar wal Tanmiya) Coalition garnered over 400,000 votes in total, winning 46 seats in parliament.

According to the source, his replacement is expected to take the constitutional oath during the February 9 parliamentary session.

Meanwhile, the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri Al-Maliki, has yet to take the constitutional oath despite also winning a seat in the elections.